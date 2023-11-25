THE REPTILES TRACK’N’ART Nantes
Un rock déglingué et sauvage en ligne directe des meilleures influences du rock underground des seventies et Eighties qui prend ses racines au croisement du CBGB’S New-yorkais , de Détroit Michigan et de l’Australie des furieux aussi !
TRACK'N'ART 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@the_reptiles_from_belz) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/258747562_254895203285200_494553022740625720_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=lVQyPonk8EsAX98o-PM&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDHaLAuMoo7-HLQZGpX6gy–BJClD0MMg7cwC-sOEUjDw&oe=6502EF9E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_reptiles_from_belz/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_reptiles_from_belz/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/groups/454881935743373 »}, {« link »: « https://thereptiles1.bandcamp.com/album/the-reptiles »}]
Rock Garage Underground