THE REPTILES
Samedi 25 novembre, 22h00
TRACK'N'ART

Un rock déglingué et sauvage en ligne directe des meilleures influences du rock underground des seventies et Eighties qui prend ses racines au croisement du CBGB'S New-yorkais , de Détroit Michigan et de l'Australie des furieux aussi !

TRACK'N'ART
13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
Nantes 44000
Loire-Atlantique
Pays de la Loire

2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:30:00+01:00

Rock Garage Underground

Catégories d'Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes

