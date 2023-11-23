ROYAL KOPEK TRACK’N’ART Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

ROYAL KOPEK Jeudi 23 novembre, 21h00 TRACK’N’ART

Une musique chic pour un concert déjanté. De véritables montagnes russes musicales qui partent joyeusement en vrille tout en tenant la route, la route de l’Est, celle des contrées froides et reculées..

Facebook

Vidéo

TRACK’N’ART 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/RoyalKopek »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Royal Kopek », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Filmu00e9 au Ponton – La Possonniu00e8re (49) – Octobre 2018 », « type »: « video », « title »: « ROYAL KOPEK – Teaser 2018 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/V4xv6AekYtI/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4xv6AekYtI », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3656b7FUNrE2KKyjCr3dAw », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/V4xv6AekYtI?si=_Lgw1myQqTVb5GtQ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-23T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:30:00+01:00

Rock déjanté