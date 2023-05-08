Yoga et cuisine macrobiotique La Source Bleue, 8 mai 2023, Touzac.

Venez découvrir ou approfondir un concept unique, cohérent et riche: Yoga et cuisine macrobiotique. Nous vous accueillons dans le cadre ressourçant et inspirant de La Source bleue à Touzac, au bord du Lot.

Vous apprenez au mieux dans une ambiance bienveillante et détendue alternant théorie et pratique.

Pensez à ramener votre tablier de cuisine (très important!) et de quoi noter (si besoin).

Réservez rapidement: places limitées à 10 personnes..

2023-05-08 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-08 16:30:00. 60 EUR.

La Source Bleue Lieu-dit la Source Bleue

Touzac 46700 Lot Occitanie



Come and discover or deepen a unique, coherent and rich concept: Yoga and macrobiotic cooking. We welcome you in the inspiring and rejuvenating setting of La Source bleue in Touzac, on the banks of the Lot.

You will learn at your best in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere alternating theory and practice.

Don’t forget to bring your kitchen apron (very important!) and some notes (if needed).

Reserve quickly: places are limited to 10 people.

Venga a descubrir o profundizar en un concepto único, coherente y rico: el yoga y la cocina macrobiótica. Le damos la bienvenida al marco inspirador y rejuvenecedor de La Source bleue en Touzac, a orillas del Lot.

Aprenderá al máximo en un ambiente agradable y relajado alternando teoría y práctica.

No olvide traer su delantal de cocina (¡muy importante!) y algunos apuntes (si los necesita).

Reserve rápidamente: las plazas están limitadas a 10 personas.

Entdecken oder vertiefen Sie ein einzigartiges, kohärentes und reichhaltiges Konzept: Yoga und makrobiotische Küche. Wir begrüßen Sie in der erholsamen und inspirierenden Umgebung von La Source bleue in Touzac am Ufer des Lot.

Sie lernen am besten in einer wohlwollenden und entspannten Atmosphäre, in der sich Theorie und Praxis abwechseln.

Denken Sie daran, Ihre Kochschürze (sehr wichtig!) und Schreibzeug (falls nötig) mitzubringen.

Buchen Sie schnell: Die Plätze sind auf 10 Personen begrenzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-02 par OT CVL Vignoble