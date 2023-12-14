Marios Kountouris animera un Seminar@SystemX le 14 décembre 2023 Toute la france, 14 décembre 2023, .

Marios Kountouris animera un Seminar@SystemX le 14 décembre 2023 Jeudi 14 décembre, 14h00 Toute la france Entrée sur inscription

Résumé :

Future communication systems are evolving to cater to cyber-physical and mission-critical interactive systems, such as swarm robotics, self-driving cars, and smart Internet of Things (IoT). The interconnection of myriad sensing- and learning-empowered devices will underpin the global functioning of our societies, enabling formidable progress in various sectors. The realization of this euphoric dream however hinges upon networks’ ability to deliver on an unprecedented number of highly demanding requirements. As we are entering the era of networked intelligence, fundamental advances are necessary to satisfy the pressing requirements for real-time communication, timely autonomous decision-making, and effective distributed processing.

In this talk, we introduce goal-oriented semantic communication; a paradigm shift that aims at redefining data importance, timing, and effectiveness, looking through the prism of the semantics of information. We highlight fundamental concepts, essential principles, and key functionalities required for effectively conveying only information representations and features, which are timely, relevant, and valuable for achieving end users’ goals. We discuss several recent theoretical results in the realm of rate-distortion-perception, timely source coding, pull-based communication, and real-time tracking. We conclude this talk by discussing the potential and the technical challenges associated with this promising avenue of research.

Biographie :

Marios Kountouris is a Professor at the Communication Systems Department, EURECOM, France. Prior to his current appointment, he has held positions at CentraleSupélec, France, Huawei Paris Research Center, France, the University of Texas at Austin, USA, and Yonsei University, S. Korea. He received a diploma degree in electrical and computer engineering from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), Greece in 2002, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Télécom Paris, France in 2004 and 2008, respectively. He is the recipient of a Consolidator Grant from the European Research Council (ERC) in 2020 on goal-oriented semantic communications. He has served as Editor for the IEEE Transactions on Wireless Communications, the IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing, and the IEEE Wireless Communication Letters. He has received several awards and distinctions, including the 2022 Blondel Medal, the 2020 IEEE ComSoc Young Author Best Paper Award, the 2016 IEEE ComSoc CTTC Early Achievement Award, the 2013 IEEE ComSoc Outstanding Young Researcher Award for the EMEA Region, the 2012 IEEE SPS Signal Processing Magazine Award, the IEEE SPAWC 2013 Best Paper Award, and the IEEE Globecom 2009 Communication Theory Best Paper Award. He is an IEEE Fellow, an AAIA Fellow, and a Professional Engineer of the Technical Chamber of Greece.

Toute la france France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.irt-systemx.fr/evenements/marios-kountouris-animera-un-seminarsystemx-le-14-decembre-2023/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-14T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-14T15:00:00+01:00

2023-12-14T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-14T15:00:00+01:00

Séminaire scientifique

IRT SystemX