Morlaàs Pyrénées-Atlantiques Morlaàs 10h à 12h, fabrication de jardinières

10h30, atelier compost avec Valor Béarn

14h à 17h, plantation

15h, atelier compost avec Charlotte +33 6 67 09 83 43 10h à 12h, fabrication de jardinières

15h, atelier compost avec Charlotte

