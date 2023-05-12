Tours sur plage Bord de Loire, 12 mai 2023, Tours.

La Plage demeurera une bulle de nature, sans musique ambiante ni programmation musicale, et sans wifi. Dans un respect de ce décor naturel des bords de Loire, nous y ajouterons notre touche d’animations centrées sur la nature, l’écologie, le bricolage de matériaux naturels..

Lundi 2023-05-12 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-25 . EUR.

Bord de Loire

Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The Beach will remain a bubble of nature, without ambient music or musical programming, and without wifi. In a respect of this natural setting of the Loire banks, we will add our touch of animations centered on the nature, the ecology, the DIY of natural materials.

La Playa seguirá siendo una burbuja de naturaleza, sin música ambiental ni programación musical, y sin wifi. En consonancia con este entorno natural a orillas del Loira, añadiremos nuestro propio toque de actividades centradas en la naturaleza, la ecología y el bricolaje con materiales naturales.

Der Strand wird eine Blase der Natur bleiben, ohne Hintergrundmusik, ohne Musikprogramm und ohne WLAN. Um die natürliche Umgebung des Loire-Ufers zu respektieren, werden wir unsere eigene Note in Form von Animationen hinzufügen, die sich auf die Natur, die Ökologie und das Basteln mit natürlichen Materialien konzentrieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Tours Val de Loire Tourisme