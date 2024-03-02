Tournoi Super Smash Bros Ultimate CINÉMA LE FOYER Parthenay
Tournoi Super Smash Bros Ultimate CINÉMA LE FOYER Parthenay, samedi 2 mars 2024.
Tournoi Super Smash Bros Ultimate CINÉMA LE FOYER Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
L’association Eleven Esport propose un tournoi Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate sur écran géant.
Venez découvrir le jeu Super Smash Bros sur grand écran ! .
Début : 2024-03-02 14:00:00
fin : 2024-03-02 17:30:00
CINÉMA LE FOYER 1 Rue Denfert Rochereau
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@cineparthenay.fr
