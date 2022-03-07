Tournoi ITF SENIOR 700 à Menton Menton Menton Catégories d’évènement: Alpes-Maritimes

Menton

Tournoi ITF SENIOR 700 à Menton Menton, 7 mars 2022, Menton. Tournoi ITF SENIOR 700 à Menton Tennis Club 16 rue Albert 1er Menton

2022-03-07 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2022-03-17 19:00:00 19:00:00 Tennis Club 16 rue Albert 1er

Menton Alpes-Maritimes Menton Alpes-Maritimes Notre Tennis Club organise son 66ème tournoi international ITF SENIOR 700 avec la Fédération Internationale de Tennis. club.tc-menton@fft.fr +33 4 93 57 85 85 https://club.fft.fr/tennis-club-menton Tennis Club 16 rue Albert 1er Menton

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-24 par Office de Tourisme Menton, Riviera & Merveilles

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Alpes-Maritimes, Menton Autres Lieu Menton Adresse Tennis Club 16 rue Albert 1er Ville Menton lieuville Tennis Club 16 rue Albert 1er Menton Departement Alpes-Maritimes

Menton Menton Alpes-Maritimes https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/menton/

Tournoi ITF SENIOR 700 à Menton Menton 2022-03-07 was last modified: by Tournoi ITF SENIOR 700 à Menton Menton Menton 7 mars 2022 Alpes-Maritimes Menton

Menton Alpes-Maritimes