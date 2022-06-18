Tournoi Foot US POILLY-AUTRY Poilly-lez-Gien Poilly-lez-Gien
2022-06-18 – 2022-06-18
Poilly-lez-Gien Loiret Poilly-lez-Gien
L’US Poilly-Autry organise son tournoi annuel :
Tournoi U11 Ludivic Mathieu
Tournoi U13 Christian Herault
Debut du tournoi : 9H30
+33 6 22 66 32 75
US Poilly Autry
Poilly-lez-Gien
