Tournage participatif d’un court-métrage [Ça tourne à La Haye] La Haye La Haye
Tournage participatif d’un court-métrage [Ça tourne à La Haye] La Haye, 4 juillet 2022, La Haye.
Tournage participatif d’un court-métrage [Ça tourne à La Haye] La Haye
2022-07-04 – 2022-07-15
La Haye Manche La Haye
Venez participer à un tournage participatif d’un court métrage :
ATELIER ECRITURE DU SCENARIO
Du lundi 4 au jeudi 7 juillet : 19h – 21h
ATELIERS INITIATIONS TECHNIQUES
Initiation caméra : samedi 9 juillet, 10h – 17h
Initiation son : dimanche 10, 10h – 17h
Préparation décors et costumes : samedi 9 & dimanche 10 juillet, 10h – 17h
STAGE TOURNAGE
Présentation et préparation : vendredi 8 juillet, 10h – 17h
Tournage, montage : du lundi 11 au jeudi 14 juillet : 10h – 17h
PROJECTION DU FILM AU RIALTO
Vendredi 15 juillet à 20h45
Venez participer à un tournage participatif d’un court métrage :
ATELIER ECRITURE DU SCENARIO
Du lundi 4 au jeudi 7 juillet : 19h – 21h
ATELIERS INITIATIONS TECHNIQUES
Initiation caméra : samedi 9 juillet, 10h – 17h
Initiation son : dimanche 10,…
lesmalandrines@gmail.com +33 2 33 76 58 16 https://www.la-haye.fr/
Venez participer à un tournage participatif d’un court métrage :
ATELIER ECRITURE DU SCENARIO
Du lundi 4 au jeudi 7 juillet : 19h – 21h
ATELIERS INITIATIONS TECHNIQUES
Initiation caméra : samedi 9 juillet, 10h – 17h
Initiation son : dimanche 10, 10h – 17h
Préparation décors et costumes : samedi 9 & dimanche 10 juillet, 10h – 17h
STAGE TOURNAGE
Présentation et préparation : vendredi 8 juillet, 10h – 17h
Tournage, montage : du lundi 11 au jeudi 14 juillet : 10h – 17h
PROJECTION DU FILM AU RIALTO
Vendredi 15 juillet à 20h45
La Haye
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-26 par