Venez participer à un tournage participatif d'un court métrage : ATELIER ECRITURE DU SCENARIO

Du lundi 4 au jeudi 7 juillet : 19h – 21h ATELIERS INITIATIONS TECHNIQUES

Initiation caméra : samedi 9 juillet, 10h – 17h

Initiation son : dimanche 10, 10h – 17h

Préparation décors et costumes : samedi 9 & dimanche 10 juillet, 10h – 17h STAGE TOURNAGE

Présentation et préparation : vendredi 8 juillet, 10h – 17h

Tournage, montage : du lundi 11 au jeudi 14 juillet : 10h – 17h PROJECTION DU FILM AU RIALTO

Vendredi 15 juillet à 20h45 La Haye

