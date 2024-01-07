Giant Rooks LE REX DE TOULOUSE, 7 janvier 2024, TOULOUSE.

Giant Rooks LE REX DE TOULOUSE. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-01-07 à 19:30 (2024-01-07 au ). Tarif : 23.0 à 23.0 euros.

The indie sensation that’s sweeping the globe, Giant Rooks, is embarking on their “How Have You Been? – The Tour.” which stop by the Rockhal on Friday the 12th January 2024 in Luxembourg. The tour coincides with the release of their highly anticipated album, “How Have You Been?”, set to drop on the 2nd February 2024. This album features their latest hit single, “For You,” a soul-stirring anthem that promises to be an emotional high point of the live show. GIANT ROOKS

Votre billet est ici

LE REX DE TOULOUSE TOULOUSE 15 Avenue Honoré Serres Haute-Garonne

23.0

EUR23.0.

Votre billet est ici