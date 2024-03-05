The Pineapple Thief + Special guest LE METRONUM, 5 mars 2024, TOULOUSE.

The Pineapple Thief + Special guest LE METRONUM. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-05 à 20:00 (2024-03-05 au ). Tarif : 27.2 à 27.2 euros.

The Pineapple Thief have emerged as one of the most exciting and influential progressive rock bands of the 21st century. They have consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre, crafting a unique and evocative sound that has earned them a dedicated and passionate fan base. The music is a fusion of lush melodies, intricate arrangements, and thought-provoking lyrics. Their emotionally charged songs explore themes of introspection, human connection, and the ever-evolving nature of life.With a commitment to sonic exploration and a discography spanning over two decades The Pineapple Thief have continuously refined their sound from their early releases through to recent albums “Dissolution” and “Versions Of The Truth”.Known for their unforgettable live performances, Bruce Soord (vocals, guitar), Jon Sykes (bass), Steve Kitch (keyboards), and Gavin Harrison (drums) will take audiences on a captivating journey through their expansive catalogue. Their concerts are a testament to their musicianship and ability to create a transcendent live experience.Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to their music, The Pineapple Thief are a must-see live act. The Pineapple Thief The Pineapple Thief

Votre billet est ici

LE METRONUM TOULOUSE 2 Rond-Point Mme de Mondonville Haute-Garonne

27.2

EUR27.2.

