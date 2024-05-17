PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne

Toulouse

PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE, 17 mai 2024, Toulouse. Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Golaud a épousé la mystérieuse Mélisande, mais un amour inexprimé la lie à Pelléas, demi-frère de son époux, déchaînant chez ce dernier une jalousie meurtrière..

2024-05-17 à ; fin : 2024-05-17 18:00:00. 10 EUR.

OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Place du Capitole

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Golaud has married the mysterious Mélisande, but an unspoken love binds her to Pelléas, her husband’s half-brother, unleashing a murderous jealousy in him. Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Golaud se ha casado con la misteriosa Mélisande, pero un amor tácito la une a Pelléas, hermanastro de su marido, desatando en él unos celos asesinos. Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Golaud hat die geheimnisvolle Mélisande geheiratet, doch eine unausgesprochene Liebe verbindet sie mit Pelléas, dem Halbbruder ihres Gatten, und entfesselt in diesem eine mörderische Eifersucht. Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Toulouse Autres Lieu OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Adresse OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Place du Capitole Ville Toulouse Departement Haute-Garonne Lieu Ville OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse

OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulouse/

PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE 2024-05-17 was last modified: by PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE 17 mai 2024 OPERA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse

Toulouse Haute-Garonne