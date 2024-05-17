PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse
PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE, 17 mai 2024, Toulouse.
Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Golaud a épousé la mystérieuse Mélisande, mais un amour inexprimé la lie à Pelléas, demi-frère de son époux, déchaînant chez ce dernier une jalousie meurtrière..
2024-05-17 à ; fin : 2024-05-17 18:00:00. 10 EUR.
OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Place du Capitole
Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Golaud has married the mysterious Mélisande, but an unspoken love binds her to Pelléas, her husband’s half-brother, unleashing a murderous jealousy in him.
Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Golaud se ha casado con la misteriosa Mélisande, pero un amor tácito la une a Pelléas, hermanastro de su marido, desatando en él unos celos asesinos.
Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Golaud hat die geheimnisvolle Mélisande geheiratet, doch eine unausgesprochene Liebe verbindet sie mit Pelléas, dem Halbbruder ihres Gatten, und entfesselt in diesem eine mörderische Eifersucht.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE