mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

AMADEUS – MOZART ET SALIERI DE POUCHKINE (FESTIVAL DE TOULOUSE) 12 Place Saint-Pierre Toulouse

Catégories d’Évènement:

AMADEUS – MOZART ET SALIERI DE POUCHKINE (FESTIVAL DE TOULOUSE) 12 Place Saint-Pierre, 11 juillet 2023, Toulouse.

En hommage à Pouchkine, le comédien et le pianiste offrent une version novatrice de l’œuvre..
2023-07-11 à ; fin : 2023-07-11 . EUR.
12 Place Saint-Pierre AUDITORIUM SAINT-PIERRE DES CUISINES
Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

In homage to Pushkin, the actor and the pianist offer an innovative version of the work.

En un homenaje a Pushkin, el actor y el pianista ofrecen una versión innovadora de la obra.

In einer Hommage an Puschkin bieten der Schauspieler und der Pianist eine innovative Version des Werkes.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

Détails

Date:
11 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
12 Place Saint-Pierre
Adresse
12 Place Saint-Pierre AUDITORIUM SAINT-PIERRE DES CUISINES
Ville
Toulouse
Departement
Haute-Garonne
Lieu Ville
12 Place Saint-Pierre Toulouse

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Toulouse Haute-Garonne
Toulouse Haute-Garonne

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?