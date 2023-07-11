AMADEUS – MOZART ET SALIERI DE POUCHKINE (FESTIVAL DE TOULOUSE) 12 Place Saint-Pierre Toulouse
En hommage à Pouchkine, le comédien et le pianiste offrent une version novatrice de l’œuvre..
2023-07-11 à ; fin : 2023-07-11 . EUR.
12 Place Saint-Pierre AUDITORIUM SAINT-PIERRE DES CUISINES
Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
In homage to Pushkin, the actor and the pianist offer an innovative version of the work.
En un homenaje a Pushkin, el actor y el pianista ofrecen una versión innovadora de la obra.
In einer Hommage an Puschkin bieten der Schauspieler und der Pianist eine innovative Version des Werkes.
