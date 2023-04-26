LA MYSTÉRIEUSE ÉVASION AU CASTELET 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel Toulouse Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Toulouse

LA MYSTÉRIEUSE ÉVASION AU CASTELET 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel, 26 avril 2023, Toulouse. Un jeu d’enquête pour les enfants pour découvrir ce lieu plein d’histoire !.

2023-04-26 à ; fin : 2023-04-26 16:00:00. 5 EUR.

18 Grande-rue Saint Michel LE CASTELET TOULOUSE

Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



An investigation game for children to discover this place full of history! Un juego de investigación para que los niños descubran este lugar lleno de historia Ein Detektivspiel für Kinder, um diesen geschichtsträchtigen Ort zu entdecken! Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne, Toulouse Autres Lieu 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel Adresse 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel LE CASTELET TOULOUSE Ville Toulouse Departement Haute-Garonne Lieu Ville 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel Toulouse

18 Grande-rue Saint Michel Toulouse Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulouse/

LA MYSTÉRIEUSE ÉVASION AU CASTELET 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel 2023-04-26 was last modified: by LA MYSTÉRIEUSE ÉVASION AU CASTELET 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel 26 avril 2023 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel Toulouse

Toulouse Haute-Garonne