LA MYSTÉRIEUSE ÉVASION AU CASTELET 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel, 26 avril 2023, Toulouse.
Un jeu d’enquête pour les enfants pour découvrir ce lieu plein d’histoire !.
2023-04-26 à ; fin : 2023-04-26 16:00:00. 5 EUR.
Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
An investigation game for children to discover this place full of history!
Un juego de investigación para que los niños descubran este lugar lleno de historia
Ein Detektivspiel für Kinder, um diesen geschichtsträchtigen Ort zu entdecken!
