LE CHOEUR LES ÉLÉMENTS FÊTE SES 25 ANS HALLE AUX GRAINS, 15 avril 2023, Toulouse.

Un programme de musique chorale anglaise, dont le virtuose et flamboyant Dixit Dominus de Haendel pour célébrer joyeusement les 25 ans du chœur de chambre Les éléments..

2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 22:30:00. 10 EUR.

HALLE AUX GRAINS Place Dupuy

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



A program of English choral music, including Handel’s virtuosic and flamboyant Dixit Dominus, to joyfully celebrate the 25th anniversary of the chamber choir Les éléments.

Un programa de música coral inglesa, incluido el virtuoso y flamígero Dixit Dominus de Haendel, para celebrar con alegría el 25 aniversario del coro de cámara The Elements.

Ein Programm mit englischer Chormusik, darunter Händels virtuoses und flammendes Dixit Dominus, um das 25-jährige Bestehen des Kammerchors Les éléments fröhlich zu feiern.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE