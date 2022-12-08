Webinaire CV ENAC Alumni, 8 décembre 2022 13:00, Toulouse.

Jeudi 8 décembre, 13h00 Sur place sur inscription https://www.alumni.enac.fr/fr/agenda/resume-writing-webinar-787

We invite you to attend and participate in this new coaching webinar on writing and enhancing your resume!

(Ce webinaire sera animé en anglais)

David ELMALEM (IENAC04), Audrey BIENVENU (IENAC03) and Daisy WANG (MS AM Tsinghua 2017) will share best practices for creating resumes to apply for jobs. They will review the typical mistakes to avoid, address expectations from recruiters around the world, provide live reviews of selected resumes, and answer your questions.

Register in one click from this page (click on « REGISTER » or « S’INSCRIRE » on the right side of the screen).

Please share your opinions for any improvement by pressing and holding this QR Code, and send your resume on contact@alumni.enac.fr

