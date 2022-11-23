Fall 2022 ENAC Alumni Town Hall Meeting ENAC Alumni, 23 novembre 2022 17:00, Toulouse.

This meeting is open to our current and prospective members with questions and suggestions about ENAC Alumni.

(Cet événement sera en anglais)

This is our first event of our new town hall meeting series where our members can ask their questions directly to leaders of the association. Careers, diversity, inclusion, continuing education, research & innovation, think tanks, chapters… Our leadership wants to hear from you! This meeting is open to our current and prospective members with questions and suggestions about ENAC Alumni.

During the meeting, Gaël Le Bris (IENAC07T), Vice President of ENAC Alumni will also give a short presentation on the recent achievements of the association with regard to its international development and its DEI plan. Upcoming actions in these domains will be discussed as well.

Please send your questions ahead of the town hall meeting at contact@alumni.enac.fr.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11AM U.S. Easter Time / 5PM Central European Time (Paris).

