Interim results of EASA study on ATCO Fatigue ENAC Alumni Toulouse, 8 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

The aviation industry provides one of the safest modes of transportation in the world. The continuous drive to actively manage known and emerging hazards with the potential to degrade safety is the basis for this fact. Fatigue is known to be a hazard that impacts human performance and can thereby be a contributing factor to occurrences and even accidents. The fact that Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCOs) provide their duty in a 24/7 environment makes fatigue inevitable. Fatigue cannot be avoided; therefore, it must be managed.

In December 2022, EASA commissioned a research study on the Impact Analysis, Prevention and Management of ATCO Fatigue in the European Union. The Agency is being supported in this endeavour by a consortium composed of the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR), Welbees, Ries Simons Consulting, Ecorys Netherlands, MovingDot and CAA International.

The study aims to:

Evaluate the implementation of EU regulations on this issue, notably Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/373 and Regulation (EU) 2015/340.

Conduct research to collect scientific data on the prevalence, causes and effects of ATCO fatigue.

Assess the possible impact of the introduction of new technologies on ATCO workload and fatigue.

Webinar Overview

As the study is well advanced, this webinar will provide the European aviation community with a comprehensive update on project objectives, approach, progress, and preliminary results (where available) ahead of the study’s final report and dissemination of results. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

This webinar is open to representatives from EU aviation organisations involved in air traffic management / air navigation services (ATM/ANS), more particularly in air traffic services (ATS). In particular, ATS providers, the aeromedical community, national aviation authorities (NAAs), staff associations and trade unions, and other international associations and agencies.

