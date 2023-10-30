Galileo for civil aviation ENAC Alumni Toulouse, 30 octobre 2023 17:00, Toulouse.

Galileo for civil aviation ENAC Alumni Toulouse Lundi 30 octobre, 17h00

Galileo for civil aviation Lundi 30 octobre, 17h00 1

https://www.alumni.enac.fr/en/agenda/galileo-for-civil-aviation-899

We invite you to the next Think Tank Spatial webinar on the topic of:

« Galileo for civil aviation », GNSS services for civil aviation

MONDAY OCTOBER 30, from 5pm to 7pm

With presentations by Santiago PEREA, Sol Engineer – ESA, and Eric BOUTON, SAR/EWS Engineer – ESA, moderated by Maëlys BELIAZI (IENAC 16).

This conference will be held in English.

Register now !

ENAC Alumni 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Pont des Demoiselles / Ormeau/ Montaudran / La Terrasse / Malepère Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne