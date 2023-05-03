Managing uncertainty in airport operations ENAC Alumni, 3 mai 2023 18:00, Toulouse.

(This webinar will be held in English)

Following the release of the whitepaper “Managing disruptions in airport operations”, this webinar will focus on how airport communities can quickly make measurable improvements in their ability to manage and recover from disruption. While all disruptive events are unique, the approaches and tools shared have been proven in real-life disruption, incidents or accidents, and allow organisations to enhance information sharing, capability assessment, and decision-making to improve operational resilience.

A webinar hosted by Romain HERICHER (MS MTA 2003), Chair of ENAC Alumni Middle East. He’s a Director at Ejabat, a consultancy based in Abu Dhabi with a large portfolio of aviation projects.

