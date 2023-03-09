Webinar of the Advanced Master ASAA Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 9 mars 2023 13:00, Toulouse.

Join us for the webinar of the Advanced Master ASAA on Thursday March 9th from 1 pm to 2 pm. Jeudi 9 mars, 13h00 1

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/b36d3a72-ef27-4749-88ff-48869eb0dd1a@0ddba9e7-c2fd-4665-a6bf-4eb37e23d129

LET YOUR CAREER TAKE OFF ! ✈

Join us for the webinar of the Advanced Master ASAA on Thursday March 9th from 1 pm to 2 pm.

This Advanced Master is delivered in partnership with ISAE Supaero and École de l’air et de l’espace. It provides the required high-level skills and competencies in the fields of airworthiness regulations, aircraft and systems design certification, continued airworthiness and operation.

During this webinar, meet the heads of the program :

– Mr Jean-Francois Petit, Airworthiness Expert at ENAC,

– Mr Joël Jézégou, Aeronautical Systems Maintenance, Airworthiness & Operations Professor at ISAE-SUPAERO.

– Capt Vincent Martin, Aviation Systems Officer at Ecole de l’Air et de l’Espace.

