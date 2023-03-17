Online Executive Advanced Master Airline Management Webinar Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 17 mars 2023 13:00, Toulouse.

Missed the webinar on the Online Executive Advanced Master Airline Management yesterday?

You have a second chance!

Join us for the new webinar on Friday March 17th from 1 pm to 2 pm (Paris time).

The Online Executive Airline Management Advanced Master is a transformative vehicle designed to train experienced decision makers and equip them to become comprehensive leaders who will adapt their ecosystems to achieve their sustainable business objectives.

During this webinar, meet the course director of the program, Mr Michael Benhamed, head of division airworthiness, operations and maintenance at ENAC and Mr Michel Chauvin , business developement manager at ENAC.

