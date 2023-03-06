MSc International Air Transport System Engineering and Design Webinar Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 6 mars 2023 13:00, Toulouse.

Join us for the webinar of the MSc International Air Transport System Engineering and Design on Monday March 6th from 1 pm to 2 pm. Lundi 6 mars, 13h00 1

https://lnkd.in/e_MDD9hX

LET YOUR CAREER TAKE OFF ! ✈

Join us for the webinar of the MSc International Air Transport System Engineering and Design on Monday March 6th from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The MSc IATSED has been developed with Air Transport industry (Egis, Cap Gemini, Airbus, Thales) to satisfy their needs and expectations in key technologies that are emerging for complex air transport’s systems and software development.

During this webinar, meet Professor Mathieu Magnaudet, M. Daniel Prun, Associate Professor in System Engineering and Mrs Celia Picard, Associate Professor in computer science at ENAC.

Finally, get a chance to talk with ANUHYA SIROBHUSHANAM an alumni of the program who currently works at Akkodis as a flight warning system designer.

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne

