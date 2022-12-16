First Online Executive Advanced Master Airline Management application process Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) Toulouse
17 décembre 2022 – 31 janvier 2023 Sur place On registration https://advancedmasterairlinemanagement.enac.fr/joinus/
An academic Program designed for Managers, Airline Managers and Professionals looking to understand the fast-paced ever-changing aviation industry and to learn how to create a more sustainable future.
From February 2023 to May 2024
Overview
Master both:
Technical skills in the field of airline operations
Management skills by developing methodological and organizational proficiencies in several areas close to aircraft operations (safety, maintenance, training, stations).
At the conclusion of the program, you will be able to:
Apply basic technical knowledge to make better decisions in aircraft operations
Select global strategic approaches for operations
Define the needs for improving the decision making capabilities
Apply critical thinking and research skills through case studies
Our teaching approach:
An academic part:15 part-time courses of 4 days max per month
A professional thesis: The 6-month-project is a transition between academic training and professional experience
Why choose ENAC?
Offering about 30 courses, including aerospace engineers, airline pilots, air traffic controllers, technicians, Masters and Advanced Masters in different fields, managers and flight instructors, we are committed to meeting the requirements of the aeronautical field in France or abroad.
Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne
