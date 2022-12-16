First Online Executive Advanced Master Airline Management application process Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 16 décembre 2022 00:00, Toulouse.

17 décembre 2022 – 31 janvier 2023 Sur place On registration https://advancedmasterairlinemanagement.enac.fr/joinus/

An academic Program designed for Managers, Airline Managers and Professionals looking to understand the fast-paced ever-changing aviation industry and to learn how to create a more sustainable future.

An academic Programme designed for Managers, Airline Managers and Professionals looking to understand the fast-paced ever-changing aviation industry and to learn how to create a more sustainable future.

From February 2023 to May 2024

Overview

Master both:

Technical skills in the field of airline operations

Management skills by developing methodological and organizational proficiencies in several areas close to aircraft operations (safety, maintenance, training, stations).

At the conclusion of the program, you will be able to:

Apply basic technical knowledge to make better decisions in aircraft operations

Select global strategic approaches for operations

Define the needs for improving the decision making capabilities

Apply critical thinking and research skills through case studies

Our teaching approach:

An academic part:15 part-time courses of 4 days max per month

A professional thesis: The 6-month-project is a transition between academic training and professional experience

Why choose ENAC?

Offering about 30 courses, including aerospace engineers, airline pilots, air traffic controllers, technicians, Masters and Advanced Masters in different fields, managers and flight instructors, we are committed to meeting the requirements of the aeronautical field in France or abroad.

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne

samedi 17 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 18 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 19 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 20 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 21 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

jeudi 22 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

vendredi 23 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

samedi 24 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 25 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 26 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 27 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 28 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

jeudi 29 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

vendredi 30 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

samedi 31 décembre – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 1er janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 2 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 3 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 4 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

jeudi 5 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

vendredi 6 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

samedi 7 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 8 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 9 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 10 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 11 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

jeudi 12 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

vendredi 13 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

samedi 14 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 15 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 16 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 17 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 18 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

jeudi 19 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

vendredi 20 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

samedi 21 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 22 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 23 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 24 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 25 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

jeudi 26 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

vendredi 27 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

samedi 28 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

dimanche 29 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

lundi 30 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59

mardi 31 janvier 2023 – 00h00 à 23h59