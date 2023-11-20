Découvrez le stage “Commercial Air Transport Safety Investigation”, une collaboration BEA-ENAC Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 20 novembre 2023 09:00, Toulouse.

20 novembre – 1 décembre Sur place 3990 euros https://www.enac.fr/fr/decouvrez-le-stage-commercial-air-transport-safety-investigation-une-collaboration-bea-enac

Training course “Commercial Air Transport Safety Investigation”

Initially dedicated to BEA safety investigators, this course is intended for safety investigators with prior experience of aviation safety investigations as well as for aviation professionals aiming at participating to safety investigations. Sharing of information and exchange between participants are the added benefit of a diversified attendance.

The training is delivered by highly experienced, active BEA safety investigators. The case studies based on up to date practices and hands-on experiences. The use of “Blended Learning” (classroom session enriched by e-learning) to increase learning effectiveness and engagement. After completing this training course, you will be able to manage or to contribute to safety investigations into commercial air transport occurrences.

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne

lundi 20 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

mardi 21 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

mercredi 22 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

jeudi 23 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

vendredi 24 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

samedi 25 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

dimanche 26 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

lundi 27 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

mardi 28 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

mercredi 29 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

jeudi 30 novembre – 09h00 à 17h00

vendredi 1er décembre – 09h00 à 17h00