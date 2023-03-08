Advanced Master Airline Management Webinar Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 8 mars 2023 10:00, Toulouse.

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/984c38a7-bc7e-4188-a5c1-8a391be28b03@0ddba9e7-c2fd-4665-a6bf-4eb37e23d129

Join us for the webinar of the Advanced Master Airline Management on Wednesday March 8th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

The Online Executive Advanced Master Airline Management is a transformative vehicle designed to train experienced decision makers and equip them to become comprehensive leaders who will adapt their ecosystems to achieve their sustainable business objectives.

During this webinar, meet the head of the program, Mr Michael Benhamed, Head of Division Airworthiness, Operations and Maintenance at ENAC.

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne

