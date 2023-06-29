International Technical Symposium on Navigation and Timing (ITSNT) Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 29 juin 2023 08:30, Toulouse.

This june 2023 edition will be a physical and virtual edition with a 1-day technical session 29 June 2023, and a 1/2-day session providing information on GNSS programs status on 30 June 2023 morning. 29 et 30 juin 1

The International Technical Symposium on Navigation and Timing also known as the ITSNT, is an annual event organized by CNES and ENAC for professionals and researchers working with or interested in navigation and timing technologies and their use. ITSNT 2019 and ITSNT 2020 were skipped due to re-organizations and sanitary issues.

This event is composed of “Invited Guest” sessions where special guests are invited to give a presentation related to the generic topic of the session. Typically, there are 4 guest speakers per session, and the session ends with a round table.

When held physically, the ITSNT also provides a great environment for networking and visiting our sponsors’ exhibition stands.

The symposium includes tutorials given by some of the invited guest speakers on their topic of excellence.

The 2023 edition of the ITSNT will take place on the 29 and 30 of June 2023

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne