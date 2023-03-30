Symposium on Aviation Research 2023 (SoAR) Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC), 30 mars 2023 09:00, Toulouse.

The aviation industry has undergone profound transformations in recent times, especially after COVID-19, and the assumptions are that the market will continue to change remarkably in response to the challenges of a pandemic including new forms of competition, sustainable development and technological progression. This signifies that there are substantial aviation research challenges to confront and opportunities to seize. The SoAR Symposium is being launched as a research forum grounded in the fields of Operations Research and Economics in order to analyze aviation markets and push the boundaries of knowledge forward. The symposia will consist of: (1) invited talks by distinguished keynote speakers; (2) extended presentations and discussions of consolidated research; and (3) “pitch” presentations of research intentions, particularly those developed in the framework of doctoral and post-doctoral projects. The program will include approximately 12 full paper presentations with dedicated discussants and some early stage presentations.

The 4th SoAR Symposium will take place in person on the 30th and 31st of March 2023, hosted by the Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile in Toulouse, France.

Call for papers

Researchers wishing to present and discuss their research should send an abstract to the email address symposium.soar@gmail.com before the 31st of December 2022, as follows:

Full papers (40-minute presentation and discussion) – Extended abstract of maximum 1,000 words. Full papers corresponding to accepted abstracts should be made available one month before the symposium.

Early stage presentations (15-minute presentation and discussion) – Short abstract of 200 words.

Submission guidelines: One presenter rule: each person can only present one paper; Each author/co-author can submit more than one paper.

Decisions regarding paper acceptance will be made by 31st January 2023. Attendance at the SoAR Symposia is free of charge.

Keynote Speakers

Silke Forbes, Tufts University

Bruno Santos, TU Delft

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne

