AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE, 27 mai 2023, TOULOUSE.

Éternel romantique, Azarinho fait de son mieux pour bien vivre dans le patriarcat, mais… ce n'est pas toujours évident. Il chante, il séduit, il explique tout à tous… avec cette âme portugaise si nostalgique. « Pas toujours juste, mais toujours avec du sentiment! »

COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE TOULOUSE
156 Bis AV de Lavaur Toulouse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 22.0 euros.

