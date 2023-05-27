AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE TOULOUSE
AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE, 27 mai 2023, TOULOUSE.
AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-27 à 18:00 (2023-05-27 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros.
Éternel romantique, Azarinho fait de son mieux pour bien vivre dans le patriarcat, mais… ce n’est pas toujours évident. Il chante, il séduit, il explique tout à tous… avec cette âme portugaise si nostalgique. « Pas toujours juste, mais toujours avec du sentiment! » AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE
COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE TOULOUSE 156 Bis AV de Lavaur Toulouse Haute-Garonne
22.0
EUR22.0.