AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE, 27 mai 2023, TOULOUSE.

AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-27 à 18:00 (2023-05-27 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros.

Éternel romantique, Azarinho fait de son mieux pour bien vivre dans le patriarcat, mais… ce n’est pas toujours évident. Il chante, il séduit, il explique tout à tous… avec cette âme portugaise si nostalgique. « Pas toujours juste, mais toujours avec du sentiment! » AZARINHO – MUSIQUE PORTUGAISE

Votre billet est ici

COMEDIE DE LA ROSERAIE TOULOUSE 156 Bis AV de Lavaur Toulouse Haute-Garonne

22.0
EUR22.0.

Votre billet est ici