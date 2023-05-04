PETIT FESTIVAL DE LA BIERE AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE, 4 mai 2023, Tosse.

Venez déguster une petite bière locale ou bière du monde.
2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 01:00:00. EUR.
AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE FRONTON
Tosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Come and enjoy a small local beer or beer of the world

Ven a disfrutar de una cervecita local o del mundo

Kommen Sie und probieren Sie ein kleines lokales Bier oder Weltbier

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OTI LAS