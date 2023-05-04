PETIT FESTIVAL DE LA BIERE AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE Tosse Catégories d’Évènement: Landes

Tosse

PETIT FESTIVAL DE LA BIERE AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE, 4 mai 2023, Tosse. Venez déguster une petite bière locale ou bière du monde.

2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 01:00:00. EUR.

AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE FRONTON

Tosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and enjoy a small local beer or beer of the world Ven a disfrutar de una cervecita local o del mundo Kommen Sie und probieren Sie ein kleines lokales Bier oder Weltbier Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OTI LAS

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Landes, Tosse Autres Lieu AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE Adresse AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE FRONTON Ville Tosse Departement Landes Lieu Ville AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE Tosse

AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE Tosse Landes https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tosse/

PETIT FESTIVAL DE LA BIERE AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE 2023-05-04 was last modified: by PETIT FESTIVAL DE LA BIERE AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE 4 mai 2023 AV DU GENERAL DE GAULLE Tosse

Tosse Landes