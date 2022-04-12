Pau Pau Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques Tonnerre de Jazz : Gaël Horellou quintet « Organ power » Pau Pau Catégories d’évènement: Pau

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tonnerre de Jazz : Gaël Horellou quintet « Organ power » Pau, 12 avril 2022, Pau. Tonnerre de Jazz : Gaël Horellou quintet « Organ power » 2022-04-12 20:30:00 – 2022-04-12 Espace pluriel 17 avenue de Saragosse

Pau Pyrénées-Atlantiques Gaël Horellou, sax alto

Pierre Drevet, trompette ou David Sauzay, sax ténor

Simon Girard, trombone

Fred Nardin, orgue

Antoine Paganotti, batterie Gaël Horellou, sax alto

Pierre Drevet, trompette ou David Sauzay, sax ténor

Simon Girard, trombone

Fred Nardin, orgue

Antoine Paganotti, batterie +33 6 28 04 88 71 Gaël Horellou, sax alto

Pierre Drevet, trompette ou David Sauzay, sax ténor

Simon Girard, trombone

Fred Nardin, orgue

Antoine Paganotti, batterie Richard Maurin dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-01 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques Autres Lieu Pau Adresse Espace pluriel 17 avenue de Saragosse Ville Pau lieuville 43.30795#-0.36111