Ciné-Dégustation « Vigneronnes » au Cinéma Rex Cinéma Le Rex, 20 avril 2023, Tonneins.

Ciné-Dégustation « Vigneronnes » au Cinéma Rex

20h : Dégustation de vins – En présence de vigneronnes.

21h : Documentaire « Vigneronnes » de Guillaume Bodin..

Cinéma Le Rex Rue du Maréchal Foch

Tonneins 47400 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Wine tasting film « Vigneronnes » at the Rex Cinema

8pm : Wine tasting – In the presence of winegrowers.

9pm : Documentary « Vigneronnes » by Guillaume Bodin.

Cata de vinos « Vigneronnes » en Cinéma Rex

20.00 h: Degustación de vinos – En presencia de mujeres viticultoras.

21.00 h: Documental « Vigneronnes » de Guillaume Bodin.

Filmverkostung « Vigneronnes » im Cinema Rex

20 Uhr: Weinverkostung – In Anwesenheit von Winzerinnen.

21h: Dokumentarfilm « Vigneronnes » von Guillaume Bodin.

