Cinéma Le Rex Rue du Maréchal Foch Tonneins

Ciné-Dégustation « Vigneronnes » au Cinéma Rex Cinéma Le Rex, 20 avril 2023, Tonneins.

Ciné-Dégustation « Vigneronnes » au Cinéma Rex
20h : Dégustation de vins – En présence de vigneronnes.
21h : Documentaire « Vigneronnes » de Guillaume Bodin..
2023-04-20 à ; fin : 2023-04-20 22:30:00. .
Cinéma Le Rex Rue du Maréchal Foch
Tonneins 47400 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Wine tasting film « Vigneronnes » at the Rex Cinema
8pm : Wine tasting – In the presence of winegrowers.
9pm : Documentary « Vigneronnes » by Guillaume Bodin.

Cata de vinos « Vigneronnes » en Cinéma Rex
20.00 h: Degustación de vinos – En presencia de mujeres viticultoras.
21.00 h: Documental « Vigneronnes » de Guillaume Bodin.

Filmverkostung « Vigneronnes » im Cinema Rex
20 Uhr: Weinverkostung – In Anwesenheit von Winzerinnen.
21h: Dokumentarfilm « Vigneronnes » von Guillaume Bodin.

