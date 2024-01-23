TONGUE DEPRESSOR / TURNER WILLIAMS JR. Soma Marseille, mardi 23 janvier 2024.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-23T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-23T23:00:00+01:00

23/01 — SOIRÉE CONCERTS avec TONGUE DEPRESSOR (USA) et TURNER WILLIAMS JR.

Rdv ce mardi pour écouter les musiques venues d’ici et de loin, en compagnie d’ Elliot Dadat, Chloé Desmoineaux @chloemoineau et Paloma Rouillier @melopalo , qui sont à l’initiative de cette invitation.

AU PROGRAMME:

Tongue Depressor (USA duo acoustique musique minimaliste drone microtonale)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yIGEb839_I

https://tonguedepressor.bandcamp.com/

Turner Williams Jr (FR/USA shahi baaja faux raga électronique/def oncé)

https://linktr.ee/turnerwilliamsjr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pP17b7Z3QnU

_____________________________________________________________

