TONGUE DEPRESSOR / TURNER WILLIAMS JR. Soma Marseille, mardi 23 janvier 2024.

TONGUE DEPRESSOR / TURNER WILLIAMS JR. ♫♫♫ Mardi 23 janvier, 20h30 Soma

Début : 2024-01-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-23T23:00:00+01:00
23/01 — SOIRÉE CONCERTS avec TONGUE DEPRESSOR (USA) et TURNER WILLIAMS JR.
Rdv ce mardi pour écouter les musiques venues d’ici et de loin, en compagnie d’ Elliot Dadat, Chloé Desmoineaux @chloemoineau et Paloma Rouillier @melopalo , qui sont à l’initiative de cette invitation.
AU PROGRAMME:
Tongue Depressor (USA duo acoustique musique minimaliste drone microtonale)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yIGEb839_I
https://tonguedepressor.bandcamp.com/
Turner Williams Jr (FR/USA shahi baaja faux raga électronique/def oncé)
https://linktr.ee/turnerwilliamsjr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pP17b7Z3QnU
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

