Tomi’s Quintet : standards de jazz Musée Tomi Ungerer – Centre international de l’illustration, 14 mai 2022 19:00, Strasbourg.

Nuit des musées Tomi’s Quintet : standards de jazz Musée Tomi Ungerer – Centre international de l’illustration Samedi 14 mai, 19h00 Gratuit sans réservation

Tomi’s Quintet : standards de jazz avec P. Klawitter, T. Laedlein-Greilsammer, M. Alizon, E. Siffer et O. Moritz

Depuis fin 2007, la Villa Greiner se constitue d’un fond important de 11000 dessins de Tomi Ungerer, donnés par sa ville natale. Dessinateur et illustrateur, il est né en 1931 à Strasbourg.

L’ensemble est présenté par roulements dans un parcours thématique d’environ 300 œuvres originales comportant dessins, livres pour enfants, dessins satiriques et publicitaires ainsi que des œuvres érotiques. Une sélection de l’œuvre graphique de l’artiste, mise en contexte avec le dessin d’illustration des XXe et XXIe siècles, est également à découvrir.

Tramway Station Place de la République-Musée Tomi Ungerer

http://www.musees.strasbourg.eu

Streetcar Station(Resort) Place(Square) of the Republic-museum Tomi Ungerer Free without reservation Saturday 14 May, 19:00

Since the end of 2007, the Villa Greiner establishes(constitutes) of a bottom mattering from 11000 drawings of Tomi Ungerer, given by its home town. Draftsman and illustrator, he was born in 1931 in Strasbourg.

The set(group) is presented by rotations in a thematic route(course) about 300 original works containing drawings, children’s books, satirical and advertising drawings as well as erotic works. A selection of the graphic work of the artist, put in context with the drawing of illustration of the XXth and XXIth centuries, also is to discover.

Gratis sin reserva Sábado 14 mayo, 19:00

Villa Greiner 2 avenue de la Marseillaise, 67000 Strasbourg 67000 Strasbourg Grand Est