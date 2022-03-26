Tombola Mazet-Saint-Voy, 26 mars 2022, Mazet-Saint-Voy. Tombola Mazet-Saint-Voy

Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire Mazet-Saint-Voy EUR 2 2 Tombola du club de foot Mazet-Chambon.

Achat des billets :

au Mazet-St-Voy : la Halle Fermière – la boulangerie Terrier-Ferrapie – la Petite Boulangerie



au Chambon/Lignon : boulangerie Passion et Tradition – Tabac-Presse – Spar

Prix du billet 2€ laurent-poyet@hotmail.fr +33 6 80 93 24 94 Mazet-Saint-Voy

