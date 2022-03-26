Tombola Mazet-Saint-Voy, 26 mars 2022, Mazet-Saint-Voy.

Tombola Mazet-Saint-Voy
2022-03-26 – 2022-03-26
Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire Mazet-Saint-Voy

Tombola du club de foot Mazet-Chambon.
Achat des billets :
au Mazet-St-Voy : la Halle Fermière – la boulangerie Terrier-Ferrapie – la Petite Boulangerie

au Chambon/Lignon : boulangerie Passion et Tradition – Tabac-Presse – Spar
Prix du billet 2€

laurent-poyet@hotmail.fr +33 6 80 93 24 94

Mazet-Saint-Voy
