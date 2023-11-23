M0N0CHR0ME ZER0 TOK’ICI Lille, 23 novembre 2023, Lille.

M0N0CHR0ME ZER0 Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h00 TOK’ICI

M0N0CHR0ME ZER0 oscille dans un post-rock abyssal introspectif et planant flirtant avec le shoegaze à base de tracks, de voix deformées et de guitares saturées et submergées d’echos en tout genre.

TOK'ICI 173 rue des Bois Blancs, 59000 Lille

2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T21:15:00+01:00

