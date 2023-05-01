Brocante à Toges, 1 mai 2023, Toges.

brocante le lundi 1er mai 2023 à TOGES (08400) de 8 h à 18 h Buvette, restauration rapide et animation. Tarif : 1,50 € le mètre Inscriptions : 06 42 82 03 22 ou 06 14 04 28 77.

2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-01 . .

Toges 08400 Ardennes Grand Est



flea market on Monday, May 1, 2023 in TOGES (08400) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Refreshments, fast food and entertainment. Price : 1,50 ? per meter Registration : 06 42 82 03 22 or 06 14 04 28 77

mercadillo el lunes 1 de mayo de 2023 en TOGES (08400) de 8h a 18h. Refrescos, comida rápida y animación. Precio: 1,50 €/m2 Inscripción: 06 42 82 03 22 o 06 14 04 28 77

flohmarkt am Montag, den 1. Mai 2023 in TOGES (08400) von 8 bis 18 Uhr Getränkeausschank, Schnellimbiss und Animation. Preis: 1,50 ? pro Meter Anmeldungen: 06 42 82 03 22 oder 06 14 04 28 77

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Ardennes Tourisme