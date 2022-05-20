Tissue-resident memory lymphocytes in health and disease Amphithéâtre du Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle, 20 mai 2022, Toulouse.

Tissue-resident memory lymphocytes in health and disease

### **Programme** **13h30-14h10:** Dr Laura Mackay, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Melbourne, Australia Programming tissue-resident memory T cell responses **14h10-14h25:** Dr Rémi Porte, Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases, Infinity, Toulouse, France Neuronal MHC class I presentation regulates the functionality of brain-resident CD8+ T cells upon chronic infection of the brain **14h25-15h05**: Dr Fathia Mami-Chouaib, INSERM UMR 1186, Integrative Tumour Immunology and Immunotherapy, Villejuif, France. CD8+ TRM cells in cancer **15h05-15h20:** Dr Fanny Lafouresse, Centre de Recherche en Cancérologie de Toulouse (CRCT), Toulouse, France Functional mapping of CD8+ TRM in cancers **15h20-15h50** Pause café **15h50-16h30:** Dr Doron Merkler, University of Geneva, Department of Pathology and Immunology, Geneva, Switzerland Modeling immune responses trapped behind the blood-brain barrier **16h30-16h45:** Mr David Frieser, Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases, Infinity, Toulouse, France Tissue resident CD8+ T cells cause chronic autoimmune damage against CNS Neurons **16h45-17h00:** Dr Aurora Pignata, Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases, Infinity, Toulouse, France Development and pathogenicity of CD4+ tissue-resident memory T-cells in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis **17h00-17h40:** Dr Klaas Van Gisbergen, Department of Hematopoiesis, Sanquin Research and Landsteiner Laboratory, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Primary and secondary T cell responses in the peripheral tissues **14h40-17h45:** Symposium closure Pr Roland Liblau & Dr Frederick Masson, Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases, Infinity, Toulouse, France ### Contacts : [[roland.liblau@inserm.fr](mailto:roland.liblau@inserm.fr)](mailto:roland.liblau@inserm.fr) & [[frederick.masson@inserm.fr](mailto:frederick.masson@inserm.fr)](mailto:frederick.masson@inserm.fr)

Ce symposium réunit des leaders internationaux du domaine et portera sur les aspects fondamentaux et sur le rôle de ces lymphocytes T des pathologies inflammatoires, infectieuses ou néoplasiques.

Amphithéâtre du Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle 35 Allée Jules Guesde – Toulouse Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne



