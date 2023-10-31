Halloween à Tilh Tilh, 31 octobre 2023, Tilh.

Tilh,Landes

Journée Halloween ouverte à tous les enfants. De 15h à 17h : Maquillage & atelier créatif Halloween. De 17h à 19h : Chasse aux bonbons. De 19h à 20h : Boum & karoké des enfants. Dès 21h : Karaoké ouvert à tous organisé par Music’All. Concours de déguisements. Restauration sur place. Sur réservation..

Halloween day open to all children. 3pm to 5pm: Halloween face painting & creative workshop. 5pm to 7pm: Candy hunt. 7pm to 8pm: Children’s Boom & Karoke. From 9pm: Karaoke open to all, organized by Music’All. Costume contest. Catering on site. Reservations required.

Día de Halloween abierto a todos los niños. De 15:00 a 17:00: pintacaras de Halloween y taller creativo. De 17:00 a 19:00: Truco o trato. De 19.00 a 20.00 h: Fiesta infantil y karoke. A partir de las 21.00 h: Karaoke abierto a todos, organizado por Music’All. Concurso de disfraces. Catering in situ. Reserva obligatoria.

Halloween-Tag, der für alle Kinder offen ist. Von 15:00 bis 17:00 Uhr: Schminken & kreativer Halloween-Workshop. Von 17 bis 19 Uhr: Jagd nach Süßigkeiten. Von 19.00 bis 20.00 Uhr: Kinderbummel & Karaoke. Ab 21 Uhr: Karaoke für alle, organisiert von Music’All. Wettbewerb für Verkleidungen. Verpflegung vor Ort. Auf Reservierung.

