Stage de breton Ti ar Vro-l’Ôté Saint-Brieuc, 16 décembre 2023, Saint-Brieuc.

Stage de breton Samedi 16 décembre, 09h00 Ti ar Vro-l’Ôté 35 € sur inscription

Inscription jusqu’au 15 décembre

– via HelloAsso : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/telenn/evenements/stage-de-breton-decembre-2023-staj-brezhoneg-miz-kerzu-2023

ou

– par téléphone 02 96 77 31 91

ou

– par mail contact@tiarvro-santbrieg.bzh

Ti ar Vro-l'Ôté 138 rue du Légué 22000 Saint-Brieuc Saint-Brieuc 22000 Côtes-d'Armor Bretagne 02 96 77 31 91 http://www.tiarvro-santbrieg.bzh https://m.facebook.com/tiarvroSantBrieg/ Maison des cultures de Bretagne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-16T09:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T17:00:00+01:00

stage breton

Telenn