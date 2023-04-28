Soirée jeux de société en breton Ti ar Vro Gwengamp Guingamp
Soirée jeux de société en breton Ti ar Vro Gwengamp, 28 avril 2023, Guingamp.
Soirée jeux de société en breton Vendredi 28 avril, 18h00 Ti ar Vro Gwengamp gratuit
Venez jouer en breton , soirée animée par Pierrot, pratiquer le breton en s’amusant
Ti ar Vro Gwengamp 3 place du champ au roy 22200 Guingamp Guingamp 22200 Moulin des Salles Côtes-d'Armor Bretagne 0296442788
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-28T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-28T21:00:00+02:00
guingamp jeux en langue bretonne