TRAIL DU FORT DE GUENTRANGE Chemin du Fort, 24 juin 2023, Thionville.

Première édition post Covid !! Nous retrouverons pour 2 parcours de 10km et 20km, des bénévoles enthousiastes et un staff renforcé.

Retour aux sources avec un départ et une arrivée au Fort, animations surprises sur le parcours et à l’arrivée food truck, musique et massage !

Nouveauté : un trail écolo ! Pas de plastique, pas de carton, prévoyez vos camel bag !

Toujours le même esprit pour la course, avec un parrain qui recueille l’intégralité des bénéfices de la course, Les membres de l’ASFG.. Adultes

Samedi 2023-06-24 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 . 25 EUR.

Chemin du Fort Fort de Guentrange

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



First edition post Covid ! We will find for 2 courses of 10km and 20km, enthusiastic volunteers and a reinforced staff.

Back to the roots with a departure and arrival at the Fort, surprise animations on the course and at the arrival food truck, music and massage!

New: an ecological trail! No plastic, no cardboard, bring your camel bag!

Always the same spirit for the race, with a sponsor who collects all the profits of the race, the members of the ASFG.

¡Primera edición post Covid! Tendremos 2 recorridos de 10km y 20km con voluntarios entusiastas y un personal reforzado.

Vuelta a lo básico con salida y llegada en el Fuerte, animación sorpresa en el recorrido y en la llegada ¡camión de comida, música y masajes!

Novedad: ¡un sendero ecológico! Sin plástico ni cartón, ¡trae tu bolsa de camello!

El mismo espíritu para la carrera, con un patrocinador que recoge todos los beneficios de la carrera, los miembros de la ASFG.

Erste Ausgabe nach dem Covid! Wir werden auf zwei Strecken von 10km und 20km wieder auf begeisterte Freiwillige und ein verstärktes Team treffen.

Zurück zu den Wurzeln mit Start und Ziel in der Festung, Überraschungsanimationen auf der Strecke und am Ziel Foodtruck, Musik und Massage!

Neu: ein umweltfreundlicher Trail! Kein Plastik, keine Pappe, bringen Sie Ihr Camel Bag mit!

Der Lauf ist immer noch derselbe Geist, mit einem Sponsor, der den gesamten Erlös des Laufs sammelt: Die Mitglieder des ASFG.

