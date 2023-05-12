LA SCÈNE AUX ADOS – SALLE DE TRAITE 15 Rte de Manom Thionville
Salle de traite de Rebecca Vaissermann nous plonge au cœur des difficultés d’un agriculteur qui lutte pour la survie de son exploitation et de son troupeau de vaches laitières qui prennent la parole pour évoquer leur condition, sur fond de mouvements sociaux pour sortir du silence
Présentée par:
L’Atelier Théâtre de Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières de Longwy
mise en scène
Valentin EHRHARDT
Collaboration artistique
Jennifer RICHARD
Audrey RUTIGLIANO
Direction artistique:
Cie SKBL
Participants :
Aguide LAURYLE,
Aiguier LUCY,
Aubert ZITOLO,
Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,
Tatiana MARTINY,
Emma PHILIPPART,
Thomas RIBIERO,
Amanda SILVA,
Cardoso NUNES,
Beatriz SOUSA,
Machado LUANA
Entrée et participation libres
Petite restauration possible sur place. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-05-12 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . EUR.
15 Rte de Manom NEST – CDN transfrontalier de Thionville-Grand Est
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est
Milking Room by Rebecca Vaissermann plunges us into the heart of the difficulties of a farmer who fights for the survival of his farm and his herd of dairy cows who speak out to evoke their condition, against the backdrop of social movements to get out of the silence
Presented by:
The Theatre Workshop of the Alfred Mézières High School of Longwy
staging
Valentin EHRHARDT
Artistic collaboration
Jennifer RICHARD
Audrey RUTIGLIANO
Artistic direction:
Cie SKBL
Participants :
Aguide LAURYLE,
Aiguier LUCY,
Aubert ZITOLO,
Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,
Tatiana MARTINY,
Emma PHILIPPART,
Thomas RIBIERO,
Amanda SILVA,
Cardoso NUNES,
Beatriz SOUSA,
Machado LUANA
Free entry and participation
Small catering possible on the spot
Milking Room, de Rebecca Vaissermann, nos sumerge en el corazón de las dificultades de un ganadero que lucha por la supervivencia de su explotación y de su rebaño de vacas lecheras que denuncian su condición, con el telón de fondo de los movimientos sociales para romper el silencio
Presentado por:
L’Atelier Théâtre de Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières de Longwy
dirección escénica
Valentin EHRHARDT
Colaboración artística
Jennifer RICHARD
Audrey RUTIGLIANO
Dirección artística:
Cie SKBL
Participantes :
Aguide LAURYLE,
Aiguier LUCY,
Aubert ZITOLO,
Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,
Tatiana MARTINY,
Emma PHILIPPART,
Thomas RIBIERO,
Amanda SILVA
Cardoso NUNES,
Beatriz SOUSA,
Machado LUANA
Entrada y participación gratuitas
Posibilidad de pequeño catering in situ
Rebecca Vaissermanns « Salle de traite » führt uns in die Schwierigkeiten eines Landwirts ein, der um das Überleben seines Betriebs und seiner Milchkuhherde kämpft, die das Wort ergreifen, um über ihre Situation zu sprechen, vor dem Hintergrund der sozialen Bewegungen, die das Schweigen brechen wollen
Vorgestellt von:
L’Atelier Théâtre de Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières de Longwy (Theaterwerkstatt des Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières in Longwy)
regie
Valentin EHRHARDT
Künstlerische Mitarbeit
Jennifer RICHARD
Audrey RUTIGLIANO
Künstlerische Leitung:
Cie SKBL
Mitwirkende :
Aguide LAURYLE,
Aiguier LUCY,
Aubert ZITOLO,
Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,
Tatiana MARTINY,
Emma PHILIPPART,
Thomas RIBERO,
Amanda SILVA,
Cardoso NUNES,
Beatriz SOUSA,
Machado LUANA
Eintritt und Teilnahme frei
Kleiner Imbiss vor Ort möglich
