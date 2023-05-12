LA SCÈNE AUX ADOS – SALLE DE TRAITE 15 Rte de Manom, 12 mai 2023, Thionville.

Salle de traite de Rebecca Vaissermann nous plonge au cœur des difficultés d’un agriculteur qui lutte pour la survie de son exploitation et de son troupeau de vaches laitières qui prennent la parole pour évoquer leur condition, sur fond de mouvements sociaux pour sortir du silence

Présentée par:

L’Atelier Théâtre de Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières de Longwy

mise en scène

Valentin EHRHARDT

Collaboration artistique

Jennifer RICHARD

Audrey RUTIGLIANO

Direction artistique:

Cie SKBL

Participants :

Aguide LAURYLE,

Aiguier LUCY,

Aubert ZITOLO,

Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,

Tatiana MARTINY,

Emma PHILIPPART,

Thomas RIBIERO,

Amanda SILVA,

Cardoso NUNES,

Beatriz SOUSA,

Machado LUANA

Entrée et participation libres

Petite restauration possible sur place. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-12 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . EUR.

15 Rte de Manom NEST – CDN transfrontalier de Thionville-Grand Est

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Milking Room by Rebecca Vaissermann plunges us into the heart of the difficulties of a farmer who fights for the survival of his farm and his herd of dairy cows who speak out to evoke their condition, against the backdrop of social movements to get out of the silence

Presented by:

The Theatre Workshop of the Alfred Mézières High School of Longwy

staging

Valentin EHRHARDT

Artistic collaboration

Jennifer RICHARD

Audrey RUTIGLIANO

Artistic direction:

Cie SKBL

Participants :

Aguide LAURYLE,

Aiguier LUCY,

Aubert ZITOLO,

Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,

Tatiana MARTINY,

Emma PHILIPPART,

Thomas RIBIERO,

Amanda SILVA,

Cardoso NUNES,

Beatriz SOUSA,

Machado LUANA

Free entry and participation

Small catering possible on the spot

Milking Room, de Rebecca Vaissermann, nos sumerge en el corazón de las dificultades de un ganadero que lucha por la supervivencia de su explotación y de su rebaño de vacas lecheras que denuncian su condición, con el telón de fondo de los movimientos sociales para romper el silencio

Presentado por:

L’Atelier Théâtre de Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières de Longwy

dirección escénica

Valentin EHRHARDT

Colaboración artística

Jennifer RICHARD

Audrey RUTIGLIANO

Dirección artística:

Cie SKBL

Participantes :

Aguide LAURYLE,

Aiguier LUCY,

Aubert ZITOLO,

Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,

Tatiana MARTINY,

Emma PHILIPPART,

Thomas RIBIERO,

Amanda SILVA

Cardoso NUNES,

Beatriz SOUSA,

Machado LUANA

Entrada y participación gratuitas

Posibilidad de pequeño catering in situ

Rebecca Vaissermanns « Salle de traite » führt uns in die Schwierigkeiten eines Landwirts ein, der um das Überleben seines Betriebs und seiner Milchkuhherde kämpft, die das Wort ergreifen, um über ihre Situation zu sprechen, vor dem Hintergrund der sozialen Bewegungen, die das Schweigen brechen wollen

Vorgestellt von:

L’Atelier Théâtre de Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières de Longwy (Theaterwerkstatt des Lycée polyvalent Alfred Mézières in Longwy)

regie

Valentin EHRHARDT

Künstlerische Mitarbeit

Jennifer RICHARD

Audrey RUTIGLIANO

Künstlerische Leitung:

Cie SKBL

Mitwirkende :

Aguide LAURYLE,

Aiguier LUCY,

Aubert ZITOLO,

Jade KAZARIAN PTSKIALADZE,

Tatiana MARTINY,

Emma PHILIPPART,

Thomas RIBERO,

Amanda SILVA,

Cardoso NUNES,

Beatriz SOUSA,

Machado LUANA

Eintritt und Teilnahme frei

Kleiner Imbiss vor Ort möglich

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME