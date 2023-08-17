Théâtre de l’Ante : Le Cercle de Craie Caucasien de Bertolt Brecht Thilouze, 17 août 2023, Thilouze.

Thilouze,Indre-et-Loire

Présenté par le Théâtre de L’Ante.

Un prologue, du théâtre dans le théâtre, des chansons entre les séquences, une histoire édifiante et troublante, une intrigue historique et d’aujourd’hui….

Jeudi 2023-08-17 21:30:00 fin : 2023-08-17 23:00:00. 16 EUR.

Thilouze 37260 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Presented by Théâtre de L?Ante.

A prologue, theater within theater, songs between sequences, an edifying and troubling story, a historical and contemporary plot?

Presentado por el Théâtre de L’Ante.

Un prólogo, teatro dentro del teatro, canciones entre secuencias, una historia edificante e inquietante, una trama histórica y contemporánea?

Präsentiert vom Théâtre de L?Ante.

Ein Prolog, Theater im Theater, Lieder zwischen den Sequenzen, eine erbauliche und verstörende Geschichte, eine historische und aktuelle Handlung?

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme