RENDEZ – VOUS AU MARCHÉ Thézan-lès-Béziers, 30 septembre 2023, Thézan-lès-Béziers.

Thézan-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Rendez-vous au marché produits du terroir & artisanat de 10h à 16h30 devant la mairie . Animation musicale de 14h à 16h. Entrée libre..

2023-09-30 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 16:30:00. .

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Meet at the local produce and craft market from 10am to 4:30pm in front of the town hall. Musical entertainment from 2pm to 4pm. Free admission.

Visite el mercado de productos locales y artesanía de 10:00 a 16:30 frente al ayuntamiento. Animación musical de 14:00 a 16:00 horas. Entrada gratuita.

Treffpunkt auf dem Markt für regionale Produkte und Kunsthandwerk von 10 bis 16.30 Uhr vor dem Rathaus . Musikalische Unterhaltung von 14 bis 16 Uhr. Freier Eintritt.

