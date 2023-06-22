APÉROS MUSIQUE, 22 juin 2023, Thézan-lès-Béziers.

Apéros Musique avec le Duo LÉNA VASSILIU, le duo propose un melting pot de reprises et de titres originaux. Un répertoire de 2 heures de musique. L’ambiance est douce, gaie, fraîche, c’est bossa, jazz, world… avec le cœur! Viticulteurs présent : La Pointe d’Alsace, le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages… Gratuit. Apportez vos chaises!.

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Aperos Music with the Duo LÉNA VASSILIU, the duo offers a melting pot of covers and original titles. A repertoire of 2 hours of music. The atmosphere is soft, cheerful, fresh, it’s bossa, jazz, world … with the heart! Wine growers present : La Pointe d’Alsace, le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages… Free of charge. Bring your chairs!

Apero Music con el Dúo LÉNA VASSILIU, el dúo ofrece un crisol de versiones y títulos originales. Un repertorio de 2 horas de música. El ambiente es suave, alegre, fresco, es bossa, jazz, world… ¡con el corazón! Los viticultores presentan : La Pointe d’Alsace, le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages… Entrada gratuita. ¡Traiga sus sillas!

Apéros Musique mit dem Duo LÉNA VASSILIU, das Duo bietet einen Melting Pot aus Coverversionen und eigenen Titeln. Ein Repertoire von zwei Stunden Musik. Die Atmosphäre ist sanft, fröhlich, frisch, Bossa, Jazz, World… mit Herz! Anwesende Weinbauern: La Pointe d’Alsace, Le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages … Der Eintritt ist frei. Bringen Sie Ihre

