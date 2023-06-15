APÉROS MUSIQUE, 15 juin 2023, Thézan-lès-Béziers.

Apéros Musique avec le Groupe LES BARBICHES TOURNEURS. Ils jouent une musique bien à eux, composée pourtant de reprises des années 60 à nos jours. Ils garantissent un show participatif, jovial, pour le plaisir de tous. Viticulteurs présents : La Pointe d’Alsace, le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages. Gratuit. Apportez vos chaises!.

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Aperitifs with the group LES BARBICHES TOURNEURS. They play a music of their own, composed of covers from the 60s to today. They guarantee a participative, jovial show, for the pleasure of all. Winegrowers present : La Pointe d’Alsace, le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages. Free of charge. Bring your chairs!

Aperitivos con el grupo LES BARBICHES TOURNEURS. Tocan su propia música, pero con versiones desde los años 60 hasta la actualidad. Garantizan un espectáculo participativo y jovial, para el placer de todos. Los viticultores presentes: La Pointe d’Alsace, le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages. Entrada gratuita. ¡Traiga sus sillas!

Apéros Musique mit der Gruppe LES BARBICHES TOURNEURS. Sie spielen eine ganz eigene Musik, die sich jedoch aus Coverversionen der 60er Jahre bis heute zusammensetzt. Sie garantieren eine mitreißende, fröhliche Show, die allen Spaß macht. Anwesende Winzer : La Pointe d’Alsace, Le Pech Gourmand, Mentalo, La Carte Timbrée, Le Coin des Filles, Archer Coquillages. Der Eintritt ist frei. Bringen Sie Ihr

