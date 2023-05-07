PONTS & CHAUSSÉES, 7 mai 2023, Thézan-lès-Béziers.

Découverte du Patrimoine en automobiles anciennes avec le CAR Golfe du Lion. Rendez-vous à Thézan à 9h30..

2023-05-07

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Discovery of the Heritage in old cars with the CAR Golfe du Lion. Meeting point at Thézan at 9:30 am.

Descubrimiento del patrimonio en coches antiguos con el CAR Golfe du Lion. Punto de encuentro en Thézan a las 9.30 h.

Entdeckung des Kulturerbes in Oldtimern mit dem CAR Golfe du Lion. Treffpunkt in Thézan um 9:30 Uhr.

