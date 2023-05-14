Tournoi de basket 3×3 à Thénezay Complexe Sportif : Salle Omnisports, 14 mai 2023, Thénezay.

Le tournoi de Thénezay ouvre le Summer Tour 79 2023

L’étape finale de déroulera lors du Festival ludique international de Parthenay le samedi 15 juillet.

Cette action s’intègre dans le cadre du label Terre de jeux 2024 de la Communauté de communes de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Le programme de la journée :

10h à 12h (accueil à 9h30) : Tournois U15 masculins et féminins (ouvert aux U13 – mixité possible)

13h30 à 15h30 (accueil à 13h) : Tournoi séniors féminins (ouvert aux U18 et tournoi spécifique U18 si le nombre d’équipes le permet)

15h30 à 17h30 (accueil à 15h) : Tournoi séniors masculins (ouvert aux U18 et tournoi spécifique U18 si le nombre d’équipes le permet)

Le terrain gonflable du Comité Départemental de Basket installé pour cette occasion sur le parking.

Tournois ouverts à tous.

Complexe Sportif : Salle Omnisports Rue de la Croix Chauvin

Thénezay 79390 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Thénezay tournament opens the Summer Tour 79 2023

The final stage will take place during the International Play Festival of Parthenay on Saturday, July 15th.

This action is integrated in the framework of the label Terre de jeux 2024 of the Community of communes of Parthenay-Gâtine.

The program of the day :

10am to 12pm (welcome at 9:30am): Men and women U15 tournaments (open to U13 ? mixity possible)

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm (welcome at 1 pm) : Senior women tournament (open to U18 and specific U18 tournament if the number of teams allows it)

3:30 pm to 5:30 pm (welcome at 3 pm): Senior men tournament (open to U18 and specific U18 tournament if the number of teams allows it)

The inflatable court of the Departmental Committee of Basketball installed for this occasion on the parking lot.

Tournaments open to all

El torneo de Thénezay abre el Summer Tour 79 2023

La etapa final tendrá lugar durante el Festival Internacional del Juego de Parthenay, el sábado 15 de julio.

Esta acción forma parte de la etiqueta « Terre de jeux 2024 » de la comunidad de municipios Parthenay-Gâtine.

Programa de la jornada:

de 10.00 a 12.00 h (bienvenida a las 9.30 h): Torneos masculino y femenino sub-15 (abierto a sub-13 ? posibilidad de mezcla)

13.30 a 15.30 h (bienvenida a las 13 h): Torneo femenino senior (abierto a los sub18 y torneo específico sub18 si el número de equipos lo permite)

15.30 h a 17.30 h (bienvenida a las 15 h): Torneo senior masculino (abierto a los sub18 y torneo específico sub18 si el número de equipos lo permite)

Pista hinchable del Comité Départemental de Basket instalada para esta ocasión en el aparcamiento.

Torneos abiertos a todos

Das Turnier in Thénezay eröffnet die Summer Tour 79 2023

Die letzte Etappe findet während des Internationalen Spielefestivals in Parthenay am Samstag, den 15. Juli statt.

Diese Aktion ist Teil des Label Terre de jeux 2024 der Communauté de communes de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Das Programm des Tages :

10.00 bis 12.00 Uhr (Empfang um 9.30 Uhr): U15-Turniere für Männer und Frauen (offen für U13? Mixed möglich)

13:30 bis 15:30 Uhr (Begrüßung um 13 Uhr): Seniorinnenturnier für Frauen (offen für U18 und spezielles U18-Turnier, wenn die Anzahl der Mannschaften es zulässt)

15:30 bis 17:30 Uhr (Begrüßung um 15 Uhr): Seniorenturnier der Männer (offen für U18 und spezielles U18-Turnier, wenn die Anzahl der Mannschaften es zulässt)

Das aufblasbare Spielfeld des Comité Départemental de Basket, das für diesen Anlass auf dem Parkplatz aufgebaut wird.

Turniere für alle offen

